GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Debut "Barren Trees" Music Video

Reigning as one of the most well-known and highly acclaimed experimental instrumental groups out there with a respected musical legacy spanning nearly 20 years, Irish four-piece God Is An Astronaut recently reached a career benchmark with the release of their 10th studio album, Ghost Tapes #10, out now via Napalm Records.

Now, the band has released the official video for “Barren Trees”. The song is the most emotive and haunting song on the album and it’s also the only song that includes lyrics and vocals mixed as an instrument, so they blend in with the overall sound of the song. The additional guitar parts by Jimmy Scanlan complete the special sound design crafted on “Barren Trees”.

Inspired by the poem “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, “Barren Trees” reflect the overall feeling of the band in November 2019, when this piece of art was written.

“Fade to darkness, frozen ground

Leaves fallen, barren trees

Snowy twilight, cold moon rising

Creaking branches, moving shadows

Where the spectres of winter are rising.“

Tracklisting:

"Adrift"

"Burial"

"In Flux"

"Spectres"

"Fade"

"Barren Trees"

"Luminous Waves"

God Is An Astronaut are:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano/Synths

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

Jamie Dean - Guitar, Piano

