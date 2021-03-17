GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Debut "In Flux" Music Video

Reigning as one of the most well-known and highly acclaimed experimental instrumental groups out there with a respected musical legacy spanning nearly 20 years, Irish four-piece God Is An Astronaut just reached a career benchmark with the release of their 10th studio album, Ghost Tapes #10, out now via Napalm Records.

Now, the band has released the official video for “In Flux”. The six-minute piece of art contains a sample taken from the US Propaganda campaign “Operation Wandering Soul”, in which US forces used eerie sounds and altered voices, with the intention of pretending to be killed Viet Cong, to instill a sense of turmoil and fear. It features one of the album’s most challenging time signatures, needing time to unfold before it sticks in the listener’s head. The song comes together with a stunning and artsy black and white video that perfectly underlines the overall vibe of “In Flux”.

Ghost Tapes #10 is available to order here.

Tracklisting:

"Adrift"

"Burial"

"In Flux"

"Spectres"

"Fade"

"Barren Trees"

"Luminous Waves"

“Adrift” video:

“Fade” video:

"Burial" video:

God Is An Astronaut are:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano/Synths

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

Jamie Dean - Guitar, Piano

(Photo - Brian Meade)