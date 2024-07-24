GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Reveal "Embers" Music Video

Following previously-released single, "Falling Leaves", and its accompanying video, today, Irish progressive psych-and krautrock trio, God Is An Astronaut, has revealed the title track of their new album, Embers. The band’s eleventh studio offering is set to release on September 6 via Napalm Records.

The second single from God Is An Astronaut’s upcoming album stands as their longest composition to date. Defying genre boundaries, it seamlessly blends elements ranging from progressive rock to black metal.

"Our lives are like embers,“ the band comments, "glowing brightly for a while, then fading into the quiet dark, leaving only a faint echo of their light."

The new God Is An Astronaut single, "Embers", is now streaming on all digital services. Watch the new video below:

God Is An Astronaut has mesmerized audiences worldwide with their distinctive sonic tapestry both in dynamic live performances and through their recorded works. Amidst their perpetual whirlwind of touring, the band emerges once more with their freshly crafted studio album Embers. In support of the upcoming record release, God Is An Astronaut has also announced a busy touring schedule for 2024, with many more shows to be announced soon.

Founded by brothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella, the band has once again created an exceptional collection of songs, inviting listeners to explore and interpret it in their own unique ways. Embers represents God Is An Astronaut's most extensive and grandiose production to date. From the very first note to the lingering resonance of its finale, Embers quietly but confidently affirms their mastery of their craft.

From psych- to excellent krautrock trips, driving rhythms by drummer Lloyd Hanney and collaborations with guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman further enrich the album's sonic space, incorporating elements such sitar, cello, zither, shamanic drums, bowed psaltery, chimes and tanpura.

Featuring artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney and mastered by Europe's foremost mastering engineer Streaky, God Is An Astronaut achieves remarkable heights with their forthcoming progressive, psychedelic and instrumental post-rock opus, Embers!

Embers will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Oxblood Black with Artprint & Slipmat

- 2LP Gatefold Transparent Yellow (Vinyl 1) / Transilia (Vinyl 2)

- 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 6 Page Digipak

- Music Cassette Black with Gold Print

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Apparition"

"Falling Leaves"

"Odyssey"

"Heart Of Roots"

"Embers"

"Realms"

"Oscillation"

"Prism"

"Hourglass"

"Falling Leaves" video:

Live dates:

August

1 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

2 - Flex - Vienna, Austria

4 - Rockstadt - Brasov, Romania

6 - Lublin Radio - Lublin, Poland

7 - A2 - Wroclaw, Poland

8 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

9 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

15 - Frantic Fest - Francavilla, Italy

16 - Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto - Brescia, Italy

God Is An Astronaut is:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano, Synths, Backing Vocals

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

(Photo - Stuart Wood)