GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Streaming New Single "Odyssey"

In support of their upcoming studio album, Embers, due out this Friday via Napalm Records, progressive psych-and krautrock trio God Is An Astronaut present their brand new single, "Odyssey". The track provides an exhilarating ride blending all facets of the band's incredible songwriting skills.

God Is An Astronaut reveal: "'Odyssey' is the echo of loss, born from the raw grief of our father’s passing. A journey of sound — acoustic guitars, cello, sitars, and heavy riffs — leading through sorrow, finding light in a psychedelic crescendo. It’s not just a tribute, but a space where sorrow and joy become one."

Founded by brothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella, God Is An Astronaut has mesmerized audiences worldwide with their distinctive sonic tapestry both in dynamic live performances and through their recorded works. Amidst their perpetual whirlwind of touring, the band emerges once more with their freshly crafted studio album Embers.

The Irish trio has once again created an exceptional collection of songs, inviting listeners to explore and interpret it in their own unique ways. Embers represents God Is An Astronaut's most extensive, personal and grandiose production to date. From the very first note to the lingering resonance of its finale, Embers quietly but confidently affirms their mastery of their craft: From psych- to excellent krautrock trips, driving rhythms by drummer Lloyd Hanney and collaborations with guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman further enrich the album's sonic space, incorporating elements such sitar, cello, zither, shamanic drums, bowed psaltery, chimes and tanpura.

Featuring artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney and mastered by Europe's foremost mastering engineer Streaky, with their brand new progressive, psychedelic and instrumental post-rock opus God Is An Astronaut will achieve remarkable heights.

Embers will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Oxblood Black with Artprint & Slipmat

- 2LP Gatefold Transparent Yellow (Vinyl 1) / Transilia (Vinyl 2)

- 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 6 Page Digipak

- Music Cassette Black with Gold Print

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Apparition"

"Falling Leaves"

"Odyssey"

"Heart Of Roots"

"Embers"

"Realms"

"Oscillation"

"Prism"

"Hourglass"

"Embers" video:

"Falling Leaves" video:

God Is An Astronaut is:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano, Synths, Backing Vocals

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

(Photo - Stuart Wood)