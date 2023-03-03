GODFLESH To Release Purge Album In June; Details Revealed

Godflesh are set to release their first new recordings since 2017's Post Self album. Avalanche Recordings will release the new album, Purge, on June 9, and you can pre-order the record here.

Purge, musically, amongst the many layers of dirt, revisits and updates the concepts explored on the Pure album from 1992; 90's hip-hop grooves mangled and put through the Godflesh filter to create something that is still unique and futuristic in style.

Both minimal and maximal, with layer upon layer of filth and heaviness, Godflesh deliver alien grooves that swing whilst also retaining the psychedelic / bad trip edge that Godflesh has always obsessed over. This is, and always has been, feel bad music; the title alone, Purge, references directly how songwriter / creator Justin K Broadrick utilizes this music as temporary relief from his diagnosed autism and PTSD, a journey he has been on since he began creating music and feeling alone and as an outsider in any 'scene' or 'group' from childhood and throughout his adulthood.

Godflesh gives him the means to express a lifetime of feeling misunderstood and overwhelmed by hyper sensitivity, the band being the vehicle to give him some sense of catharsis and transcendence; a way of communicating overload and constant disenchantment at the human condition, and man's abuse of power and the systems that chain us.

The album references the cycle of horror that man has always and will always put us through; those in positions of power revel in the infliction of pain and horror upon individuals, in the name of their religion, their power, their money, their flags... Eight songs, delivered in a concise fashion for fellow outsiders.

A digital only single of the opening song, "Nero", coupled with three self-remixes will be available on April 3.

Tracklisting:

"Nero"

"Land Lord"

"Army Of Non"

"Lazarus Leper"

"Permission"

"The Father"

"Mythology Of Self"

"You Are The Judge, The Jury, And The Executioner"

The duo of Godflesh, Justin K Broadrick and Ben Green, augmented by Machines, are seen as a pivotal entity in the world of 'heavy' music, impacting entire cultures of heavy music since the bands inception in 1988. It is regarded as a cultural icon, and its impact can be felt across generations of 'heavy' music, both mainstream and underground. It is credited as being one of the first bands to cross old British industrial music with down tuned primitive minimal metal, accidentally pioneering the 'industrial metal' sound, yet the band has so much more to offer than what that term displays.

(Top live photo - Obscene Extreme Fest)