GODSLAVE Tribute To STATUS QUO Available Again Digitally, New Video Revealed

"With this riff, everything started for me," says Bernie, guitarist and founding member of Godslave about the intro of Status Quo's "Caroline", which ignited the flaming passion for heavy metal in him. And as a self-proclaimed "Status Quo - Ultra," he couldn't help but pay tribute in 2015 and record an EP of Quo songs with his boys.

And exactly 50 years ago today, the Status Quo single "Caroline" saw the light of day and started its triumphant march as a cult classic that continues to this day, and still opens every Quo show. What more worthy occasion could there be than to make Whatever We Want - A Tribute To Status Quo available again in digital form. And to top off the birthday party, Godslave have issued a brand-new video for "Caroline", which can be viewed below. Cover and tracklisting are as follows.

"Caroline"

"Little Lady"

"Is There A Better Way"

"Oh Baby"

"Too Far Gone"

"Down Down"

Compare with the original: