GODSMACK And STAIND Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM, Local Time at Ticketmaster.com

“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

Tour dates:

July

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August

2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater