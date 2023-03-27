GODSMACK And STAIND Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour
March 27, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.
“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM, Local Time at Ticketmaster.com
“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”
Tour dates:
July
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August
2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater