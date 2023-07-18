GODSMACK Announce Additional 2023 North American Tour Dates

Godsmack has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album, Lighting Up The Sky (BMG). The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. The tour will have stops in Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Calgary, AB; Quebec City, QC; and more. The tour will feature direct support from Atreyu September 3-10 and I Prevail September 24-October 4, and October 10-22.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10 AM, local time at godsmack.com.

Today, the band kicks off their summer co-headlining tour with Staind with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV; and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Godsmack/Staind dates:

July

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August

2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Godsmack headline dates:

September

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane’s River Center^

5 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center^

6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place^

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^

9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center#

26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center#

28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena#

29 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena#

October

1 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument#

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center#

4 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#

8 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center*

10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre#

12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place#

13 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome#

15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre#

16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre#

19 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell#

22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre#

^ direct support from Atreyu

# direct support from I Prevail

* I Prevail not on this date

(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)