GODSMACK Announce Additional 2023 North American Tour Dates
July 18, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Godsmack has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album, Lighting Up The Sky (BMG). The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. The tour will have stops in Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Calgary, AB; Quebec City, QC; and more. The tour will feature direct support from Atreyu September 3-10 and I Prevail September 24-October 4, and October 10-22.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10 AM, local time at godsmack.com.
Today, the band kicks off their summer co-headlining tour with Staind with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV; and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Godsmack/Staind dates:
July
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August
2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Godsmack headline dates:
September
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane’s River Center^
5 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center^
6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place^
7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^
9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^
10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^
24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center#
26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center#
28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena#
29 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena#
October
1 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument#
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center#
4 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#
8 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center*
10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre#
12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place#
13 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome#
15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre#
16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre#
19 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#
21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell#
22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre#
^ direct support from Atreyu
# direct support from I Prevail
* I Prevail not on this date
(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)