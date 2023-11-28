GODSMACK Announce Complete Itinerary For 2024 Vibez Tour With Special Guest BASTIAN DA CRUZ

In continued support of their latest studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience.

The band is set to deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, whole the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 1 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, visit ​​godsmack.com/tour.

Tour dates:

Leg 1:

February

15 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

17 - Shawnee, OK - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

18 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino - New Showroom

20 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

22 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

23 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

24 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

29 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

March

1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium

6 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

8 - Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

9 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

10 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

13 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

15 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

16 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Leg 2:

April

9 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

10 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

25 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

27 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

30 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

May

1 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

4 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

5 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Godsmack is:

Sully Erna (vocals, guitar)

Tony Rombola (guitar)

Robbie Merrill (bass)

Shannon Larkin (drums)

(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)