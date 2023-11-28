GODSMACK Announce Complete Itinerary For 2024 Vibez Tour With Special Guest BASTIAN DA CRUZ
November 28, 2023, 28 minutes ago
In continued support of their latest studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience.
The band is set to deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, whole the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 1 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, visit godsmack.com/tour.
Tour dates:
Leg 1:
February
15 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live
17 - Shawnee, OK - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center
18 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino - New Showroom
20 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
22 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
23 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
24 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
29 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
March
1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium
6 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
8 - Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
9 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall
10 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
13 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
15 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
16 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
Leg 2:
April
9 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center
10 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center
13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
25 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
27 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
30 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
May
1 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
4 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
5 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
Godsmack is:
Sully Erna (vocals, guitar)
Tony Rombola (guitar)
Robbie Merrill (bass)
Shannon Larkin (drums)
(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)