GODSMACK Announce First Dates For 2024 Vibez Tour With Special Guest BASTIAN DA CRUZ

Godsmack have announced the first dates for their Vibez Tour, coming February 2024 with special guest Bastian da Cruz.

Described as "an intimate evening of music and untold stories", tickets for the tour will go on sale on Wednesday, November 22 at 10 AM, CST at Godsmack.com.

Confirmed dates:

February

15 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Live

17 - Shawnee, OK - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

18 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino

More dates to be announced soon.

(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)