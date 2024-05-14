GODSMACK Announces Fall 2024 Dates With NOTHING MORE, FLAT BLACK

Godsmack has announced a fall U.S. tour with special guests Nothing More and Flat Black with performances by Halestorm and Dorothy.

VIP goes on sale May 15 at 10 AM (local), Godsmack artist presale also on May 15 at 10 AM through May 16 10 PM (local). Local presale on May 16 at 10 AM – 10 PM (local) and public on sale May 17 at 10 AM (local).

Fall dates:

September

26 – Saint Paul, MN – 93X Radio Family Reunion

27 – Milwaukee, WI – 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc

28 – Clarkston, MI – 101 WRIF FM Detroit Riff Fest

October

1 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

2 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)

5 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)

7 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

10 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)

12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)

13 – Kent, WA – KISW Halloween Hullabaloo (with Halestorm The Warning, Flat Black)

16 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheatre (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

19 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

20 – Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

23 – Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

25 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)