GODSMACK Earn RIAA Gold Certification For When Legends Rise Album; The Scars Foundation Established To Coincide With Release “Under Your Scars” Single Celebrates Three Years Of Mental Health Work

Godsmack have earned another career highlight. The band’s When Legends Rise album (BMG, February 2018) is newly gold-certified by the RIAA. In addition, two more of the album’s singles (the title track and “Under Your Scars”) have also been officially certified gold by the RIAA. The album’s first single and #1 rock track “Bulletproof” earned a Platinum Digital Single Award in September 2020 and was previously certified Gold in the US.

When Legends Rise is the seventh studio album from Godsmack, who are Sully Erna [vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass], and Shannon Larkin [drums]. Produced by Erik Ron and Erna, it was the band’s first release in four years and was recorded at their headquarters (GSHQ) in Derry, New Hampshire. The album went on to garner a multitude of career milestones for the group: four #1 rock tracks (an accomplishment that makes Godsmack one of only four rock acts to achieve this), and a record 11 #1 singles in the band’s career with the album’s fourth single “Unforgettable.” When Legends Rise entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

“After more than 20 years of chart-topping success, Godsmack remain ‘bullet proof,’” says Thomas Scherer, BMG President, Repertoire & Marketing New York and Los Angeles. “Undeniable hit songs coupled with innovative videos and an unprecedented direct access between the band and their fans, Godsmack deliver an ‘unforgettable’ music experience. The band continues to develop their global presence and put in the creative hard work that is the recipe for success. We all look forward to seeing them back out on the road soon, touring around the world behind their long-anticipated upcoming new album on BMG.”



Dan Gill, BMG EVP, Recorded Music, Los Angeles, adds, “A journey three years in the making, our first Gold album together and one of many we look to achieve. When Legends Rise was only the beginning of what we can accomplish: their seventh Top 10 album, four consecutive Number One rock singles (‘Bulletproof,’ ‘When Legends Rise,’ ‘Under Your Scars,’ ‘Unforgettable’), and more than 1 billion streams set to be reached by the end of 2021. Godsmack shows up for their fans and the fans for them. It’s an honor to work with such a dedicated and hardworking band who continue to be at the top of their game after 20 years! Everyone at BMG wishes them the best in their continued success and congratulate them on achieving yet another career milestone.”

In 2019, Sully announced the formation of The Scars Foundation. The foundation’s mission statement explains: The Scars Foundation has been established by Sully Erna to help raise awareness of the mental health issues that so many are faced with today. With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.”

“Since we formed the foundation, I'm not sure we've even put a dent in what we hope to accomplish,” Sully says. “But what I can tell you is that my team and I are working tirelessly every day to try and reach as many people as possible with our message of inspiration and hope that there really are better ways to live life and help anyone in need that struggles with mental illness, to give them the tools they need to help them overcome any obstacles they may face with any kind of depression. Getting the people who live with this silent killer to have a voice and change their self-destructive behavior IS the priority. “

Naomi Fabricant, The Scars Foundation Executive Director adds, “The Scars Foundation has been doing so much work helping as many people as possible. We have programs created that we use to help everyone from corporate teams to adolescents. The team also visits addiction treatment facilities, homeless shelters, safe homes for women and children who were victims of abuse, trafficking, and all things in between. We have donated equipment for the elderly in underserved communities to help them stay connected and we have provided scholarships for at risk youth. Additionally, we have spent a lot of time working on developing strong partnerships with other organizations with like-minded missions including the Best Buy, Musicbiz and Gibson Gives to name a few. In summary, since our inception, we have been working hard...and as Sully said, we’ve worked tirelessly to help as many people as possible to overcome, learn to cope with their mental health struggles and improve their lives.”

Sully continues, “When we established The Scars Foundation, we decided on ‘we are all imperfectly perfect!’ as the takeaway. We want everyone who feels ugly, unwanted, or traumatized in any way to know that these ‘imperfections’ within ourselves are about as normal as the sun rising and setting every day. They're not unique and they're not something to hide or be embarrassed about. They ARE your scars, your battle wounds from life. Doesn't matter if they're emotional or physical scars, they ARE to be worn as a badge of honor, to remind you of what made you who you are today. And if you can wear them loudly and proudly, you will see life differently. You will stand taller and walk prouder with your shoulders back and your head up high. EVERYONE has some form of scars that they carry, that made them feel ‘lesser than’ and it should NEVER be something that defeats you. It should make you feel blessed and empowered that you've had the opportunity to survive those moments and rise above them. All those ugly and embarrassing imperfections are EXACTLY what makes you perfect!”

“With the strain of the ongoing COVID pandemic, people who are already battling isolation and depression have been forced to isolate, lock down or any other strategy that we are told to do--and of course it's going to inflate the numbers,” Sully says. “ That's why we are here. To give people the tools and resources during these very trying times. For me personally, through the pandemic, I’ve been enjoying my life by spending time with the people who mean the most to me. I've been hardcore touring now since 1998, and for the first time in my life I can sit home and just breathe and enjoy the simple things that life offers like family, friends, dinners, and hobbies. Not doing anything sometimes, is doing more than you think for your well-being. This pandemic should be a reminder to all to just tap the brakes occasionally. Life goes by very fast when we're always jamming up our schedules, but the best things in life really are free!”

Since the album’s release, Godsmack’s worldwide reach continues to expand. On the live front, the band played 150+ shows worldwide around the release of When Legends Rise. In addition, as of September 1 (2021), When Legends Rise has generated more than 753M streams.

“When we were recording When Legends Rise, I heard a new sound,” Tony Rombola says. “Sully worked with other writers and that brought different ideas. “Yes, it’s been great to continue to have chart success, but we always strive to write the best music we can for ourselves and our fans.”

