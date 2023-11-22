GODSMACK Frontman Announces Release Of Feature Documentary, I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story; Video Trailer

Godsmack frontman, Sully Erna, has announced the release of the feature documentary, I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story.

A message from Erna states: "I am so excited to FINALLY announce the release of my new feature documentary, I Stand Alone. Based on my memoir, The Paths We Choose, myself, along with Director Troy Smith and lead Editor Noah Berlow have been working on this for almost 6 years now.

"So I won’t babble long here, I just want to say thank you to my family, friends and loved ones that have helped shape me to be the man I’ve become today. For always believing in me and my vision to become the best I can be. And for your love and support along the way. Thank you for being a part of my incredible journey. I wouldn’t change a thing even if I could.

"For the rest of you, I hope you all enjoy this film and it inspires you to always find that inner strength to push you forward when life seems to knock you down. 👊🏻

"Get early access now on AppleTV and Amazon Prime and of course links available on Godsmack.com by searching the title “I Stand Alone, The Sully Erna Story”. More networks coming soon!"



The Story: The streets of Lawrence Massachusetts were and still are very rough. For a kid growing up in those streets it can be a challenge just to survive.Violence, drugs, guns, gangs, poverty, and anxiety can eat you alive. But through all of that; perseverance, love of family, bonds of friendship, and passion for music can be a lifeline. This is a story of how time and time again music saved Sully Erna and how that salvation manifested itself into the formation of the seminal, multi-platinum selling rock band Godsmack.

Watch a video trailer below: