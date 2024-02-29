GODSMACK Release "Truth" Music Video
February 29, 2024, an hour ago
Godsmack have released a music video for "Truth", a track from the band's Lighting Up The Sky album, released in February 2023 via BMG. The clip, directed by Sully Erna and Francesca Ludikar, can be viewed below:
In continued support of Lighting Up The Sky, Godsmack is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience. The band is delivering a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is launched on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, and the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.
For tickets and more information, visit godsmack.com/tour.
Tour dates:
Leg 1:
February
29 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
March
1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium
6 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
8 - Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
9 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall
10 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
13 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
15 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
16 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
Leg 2:
April
9 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center
10 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center
13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
25 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
27 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
30 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
May
1 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
4 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
5 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
Godsmack is:
Sully Erna (vocals, guitar)
Tony Rombola (guitar)
Robbie Merrill (bass)
Shannon Larkin (drums)
(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)