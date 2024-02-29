GODSMACK Release "Truth" Music Video

Godsmack have released a music video for "Truth", a track from the band's Lighting Up The Sky album, released in February 2023 via BMG. The clip, directed by Sully Erna and Francesca Ludikar, can be viewed below:

In continued support of Lighting Up The Sky, Godsmack is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience. The band is delivering a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is launched on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, and the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.

For tickets and more information, visit ​​godsmack.com/tour.

Tour dates:

Leg 1:

February

29 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

March

1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium

6 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

8 - Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

9 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

10 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

13 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

15 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

16 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Leg 2:

April

9 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

10 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

25 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

27 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

30 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

May

1 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

4 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

5 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Godsmack is:

Sully Erna (vocals, guitar)

Tony Rombola (guitar)

Robbie Merrill (bass)

Shannon Larkin (drums)

(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)