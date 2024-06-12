GODSMACK To Release Faceless Album On Vinyl For First Time Ever

Faceless, Godsmack’s third studio album, features the #1 rock hits “I Stand Alone” and “Straight Out Of Line.” Giving Godsmack their first #1 album, it has become a fan favorite and rock staple over the years.

Presented here with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Faceless has now become the high-fidelity treasure every fan has wanted since its debut.

In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive. A wide release of the vinyl will come on August 9, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Straight Out Of Line"

"Faceless"

"Changes"

Side B

"Make Me Believe"

"I Stand Alone"

"Re-Align"

Side C

"I Fucking Hate You"

"Releasing the Demons"

"Dead And Broken"

Side D

"I Am"

"The Awakening"

"Serenity"

Godsmack recently announced a fall US tour with special guests Nothing More and Flat Black, with performances by Halestorm and Dorothy. Dates below.

September

26 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Radio Family Reunion

27 - Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc

28 - Clarkston, MI - 101 WRIF FM Detroit Riff Fest

October

1 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

2 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)

5 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)

7 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

10 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)

12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)

13 - Kent, WA - KISW Halloween Hullabaloo (with Halestorm The Warning, Flat Black)

16 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheatre (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

20 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

23 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

25 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (with Nothing More, Flat Black)

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)