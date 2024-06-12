GODSMACK To Release Faceless Album On Vinyl For First Time Ever

June 12, 2024, 50 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities godsmack

GODSMACK To Release Faceless Album On Vinyl For First Time Ever

Faceless, Godsmack’s third studio album, features the #1 rock hits “I Stand Alone” and “Straight Out Of Line.” Giving Godsmack their first #1 album, it has become a fan favorite and rock staple over the years.

Presented here with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Faceless has now become the high-fidelity treasure every fan has wanted since its debut.

In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive. A wide release of the vinyl will come on August 9, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A
"Straight Out Of Line"
"Faceless"
"Changes"

Side B
"Make Me Believe"
"I Stand Alone"
"Re-Align"

Side C
"I Fucking Hate You"
"Releasing the Demons"
"Dead And Broken"

Side D
"I Am"
"The Awakening"
"Serenity"

Godsmack recently announced a fall US tour with special guests Nothing More and Flat Black, with performances by Halestorm and Dorothy. Dates below.

September
26 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Radio Family Reunion
27 - Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc
28 - Clarkston, MI - 101 WRIF FM Detroit Riff Fest

October
1 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
2 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)
5 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)
7 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
10 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)
12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)
13 - Kent, WA - KISW Halloween Hullabaloo (with Halestorm The Warning, Flat Black)
16 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheatre (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
20 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
23 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
25 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources