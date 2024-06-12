GODSMACK To Release Faceless Album On Vinyl For First Time Ever
June 12, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Faceless, Godsmack’s third studio album, features the #1 rock hits “I Stand Alone” and “Straight Out Of Line.” Giving Godsmack their first #1 album, it has become a fan favorite and rock staple over the years.
Presented here with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Faceless has now become the high-fidelity treasure every fan has wanted since its debut.
In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive. A wide release of the vinyl will come on August 9, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online.
Tracklisting:
Side A
"Straight Out Of Line"
"Faceless"
"Changes"
Side B
"Make Me Believe"
"I Stand Alone"
"Re-Align"
Side C
"I Fucking Hate You"
"Releasing the Demons"
"Dead And Broken"
Side D
"I Am"
"The Awakening"
"Serenity"
Godsmack recently announced a fall US tour with special guests Nothing More and Flat Black, with performances by Halestorm and Dorothy. Dates below.
September
26 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Radio Family Reunion
27 - Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc
28 - Clarkston, MI - 101 WRIF FM Detroit Riff Fest
October
1 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
2 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)
5 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)
7 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
10 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)
12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)
13 - Kent, WA - KISW Halloween Hullabaloo (with Halestorm The Warning, Flat Black)
16 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheatre (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
20 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
23 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
25 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (with Nothing More, Flat Black)
26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (with Nothing More, Flat Black)