GODSMACK To Release IV Album On Vinyl For The First Time Ever

IV, Godsmack’s fourth studio album, features the #1 rock hit “Speak” and the #4 hits “The Enemy” and “Shine Down.” It was the first Godsmack album produced solely by Sully Erna, marking a significant milestone in the band's journey. The album sold 211,000 copies in the US in its first week of release, debuting at #1 on the Billboard chart. It also debuted at #4 on the Top Canadian Albums and #1 on the Top Internet Albums, solidifying its place in music history.

Presented with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Godsmack IV fuels the band’s converging disciplines for what Sully calls old-school Godsmack, harking back to the thunderous arc of multiplatinum masterpieces like their 1998 self-titled debut album, 2000s Awake, and 2003 Faceless. The remastered audio brings a new life to the music, making it a must-have for any Godsmack fan. In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive.

A wide release of the vinyl will come on November 15, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Livin’ In Sin"

"Speak"

"The Enemy"

Side B

"Shine Down"

"Hallow"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

Side C

"Bleeding Me"

"Voodoo Too"

"Temptation"

Side D

"Mama"

"On Rainy Day"

"Safe And Sound" (Hidden Track)