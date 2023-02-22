GODSMACK To Release "Soul On Fire" Single And Video This Friday; Behind The Scenes Footage Streaming

Godsmack's eighth studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, is out this Friday, February 24, via BMG. On the same day, the band will release the new single and music video, "Soul On Fire". Check out behind the scenes footage from the video shoot below:

Lighting Up The Sky follows the band’s 2018 release, When Legends Rise, which achieved four #1 singles back-to-back.

Co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and Andrew “Mudrock” Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper), Lighting Up The Sky is a testament to powerful storytelling. “​​I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs,” says Erna. “I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.” The album explores boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more. It also gets into the idea of legacy, what we leave behind; fitting for what Erna has noted as their final studio album.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"You And I"

"Red White & Blue"

"Surrender"

"What About Me"

"Truth"

"Hell’s Not Dead"

"Soul On Fire"

"Let’s Go!"

"Best Of Times"

"Growing Old"

"Lighting Up The Sky"

"Surrender" video:

"You And I":

Godsmack have announced that they will be hitting the road in the US this May, with special guests I Prevail. Tickets at Godsmack.com.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Denver, CO - KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6 - Phoenix, AZ - KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre

13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

23 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater

25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

26 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

* no I Prevail

Godsmack is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).