GODSMACK To Tour The US In May With Special Guests I PREVAIL

Godsmack have announces that they will be hitting the road in the US this May, with special guests I Prevail.

Artist pre-sale for most dates start today, February 14, at 10 AM, local until February 16 at 10 PM, local at Godsmack.com. Pre-sale password: THESKY. Public on-sale starts Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local at Godsmack.com.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Denver, CO - KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6 - Phoenix, AZ - KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre

13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

23 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater

25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

26 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

* no I Prevail

Godsmack's eighth studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, is out February 24 via BMG. The album follows the band’s 2018 release, When Legends Rise, which achieved four #1 singles back-to-back.

Co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and Andrew “Mudrock” Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper), Lighting Up The Sky is a testament to powerful storytelling. “​​I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs,” says Erna. “I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.” The album explores boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more. It also gets into the idea of legacy, what we leave behind; fitting for what Erna has noted as their final studio album.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"You And I"

"Red White & Blue"

"Surrender"

"What About Me"

"Truth"

"Hell’s Not Dead"

"Soul On Fire"

"Let’s Go!"

"Best Of Times"

"Growing Old"

"Lighting Up The Sky"

"Surrender" video:

"You And I":

Godsmack is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).