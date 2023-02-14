GODSMACK To Tour The US In May With Special Guests I PREVAIL
February 14, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Godsmack have announces that they will be hitting the road in the US this May, with special guests I Prevail.
Artist pre-sale for most dates start today, February 14, at 10 AM, local until February 16 at 10 PM, local at Godsmack.com. Pre-sale password: THESKY. Public on-sale starts Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local at Godsmack.com.
Tour dates:
May
4 - Denver, CO - KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
6 - Phoenix, AZ - KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
10 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
12 - Oklahoma City, OK - KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre
13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
23 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater
25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
26 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *
28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *
* no I Prevail
Godsmack's eighth studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, is out February 24 via BMG. The album follows the band’s 2018 release, When Legends Rise, which achieved four #1 singles back-to-back.
Co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and Andrew “Mudrock” Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper), Lighting Up The Sky is a testament to powerful storytelling. “I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs,” says Erna. “I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.” The album explores boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more. It also gets into the idea of legacy, what we leave behind; fitting for what Erna has noted as their final studio album.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"You And I"
"Red White & Blue"
"Surrender"
"What About Me"
"Truth"
"Hell’s Not Dead"
"Soul On Fire"
"Let’s Go!"
"Best Of Times"
"Growing Old"
"Lighting Up The Sky"
"Surrender" video:
"You And I":
Godsmack is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).