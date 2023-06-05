GODZ OF ROCK Feat. GILBY CLARKE, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, JOEL HOEKSTRA, SIMON WRIGHT And More To Headline Romania's IntenCity Festival

Have you ever imagined seeing the great musicians of your favourite bands playing together on the same stage? The rock concert of the year is about to take place.

On June 30, Godz Of Rock, a powerful band of well-known rock musicians, will headline IntenCity Festival at the Oblemenco Stadium in Craiova, Romania.

This amazing line-up features Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis (Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Night Ranger), Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Journey), Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, Montrose, Alice Cooper), Neil Turbin (Anthrax), Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest) and Herma Sick (Venus 5, Sick n Beautiful), alongside with Craiova Romanian Opera Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Frey, a pupil of the great Leonard Bernstein and who has already collaborated with Kee Marcello in the past for his 'The Final Countdown Rhapsody'.

Godz Of Rock is a special project conceived by the Italian rocker Chris Catena and created especially for the IntenCity Festival, which debuts for the first time on stage for a memorable symphonic rock show, together with the Orchestra of the Romanian Opera of Craiova.

Buy tickets here.