GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Help Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES After Being Diagnosed With Throat And Neck Cancer

Earlier this month, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, revealed that her 63-year-old husband has been diagnosed with Cancer in the throat and neck. As a result, Holmes was forced to withdraw from this year's Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

Now Holmes' drummer, Steve Jackson, is speaking out in support of a GoFundMe campaign, launched bu Cathy-Sarah Holmes, to assist Chris Holmes in his battle against Cancer. Steve posted the following message:

"Hi Everyone,

This is a tough message to write.

You probably won't know me but for the past 4 years I have been playing drums for Chris Holmes or you may know him as the 'Mean Man'.

In the time I've spent getting to know Chris, I can assure you this is so far from the truth, as many of you who have met Chris will agree. He has a lot of time for his fans and I wanted to do something to help out after his recent Cancer diagnosis. The medical bills are coming in quickly, as they are working to get Chris the Cancer treatment he needs, as soon as possible.

As he is unable to tour during this time and he is going to have 7 weeks of extensive treatment, he is gonna need a little extra support to help to get himself back to full health and to kick cancers ass!! This is where hopefully you can help out! If you feel you can afford to donate something, I'd be very grateful and I know both Chris and Cathy would be too.

Anything you can give would be a massive help, while he is undergoing his treatment. Please feel free to share this to anyone, you know is a fan or friend of Chris, or of the music he has been a part of during his 40+ year career.

I thank you for all of your kind words that you have sent Chris so far. I know he has seen many of the messages and the extra positivity will help him and Cathy during this tough time. We will keep you updated as treatment progresses.

Steve"

The Help Chris Holmes Kick Cancers Ass!! GoFundMe Campaign is aiming to raise €20,000.

Cathy-Sarah Holmes' origiinal statement reads as follows:

"This post is not easy to write because of the personal nature of it and we would rather you hear it directly from us before stories and rumours start to circulate and by respect for all of you who love and support Chris, we feel that this is exactly what we need at this time.

Recently Chris was diagnosed with a cancer in throat and neck but the medical team have assured us there has been no metastasis and this is a good news. He will have to start as soon as possible a treatment of 7 weeks.

I know how important the Monsters of Rock Cruise is for Chris and the band but the health of Chris is what we have to focus on right now for the next 7 weeks and we will reschedule the MORC for a future date. Thank You very much Larry Morand for your kindness & understanding in this matter, you are much appreciated and the world need more people as you. Thank you also to all the team who make a wonderful work following every band in each step.

The bandcamp will still continue to run during this time but if there might be some delays please forgive me .

The best way to keep Chris positive is to continue to focus on the upcoming Canadian tour, shows we have in September and the UK tour in October. Don’t forget Chris is strong and he is a fighter and he will come back stronger than before.

Many of you in your own way shows us everyday how much you care, we are lucky to have you as friends, your strength keeps our spirits high to continue to fight another day.

Please we just ask for some privacy while we deal with this at this moment and Chris will come back to you stronger and ready to burn the stage with Stephen, Ollie, Lex and Florian.

Keep rocking

Chris and Catherine Sarah Holmes"

All of us at BraveWords send positive thoughts and best wishes to Chris for a quick recovery.

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, will be on tour in Canada this coming May. Presented by Front Row Promotions and Catherine Holmes Management, the tour launches in Quebec City on May 5, and wraps up on May 28 in Vancouver. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

May

5 - L'Anti Bar Spectacles - Quebec City, QC

6 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

7 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

10 - Old East 765 Bar & Grill - London, ON

11 - The Coulson - Sudbury, ON

12 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, ON

13 - Moose & Goose - Thorold, ON

14 - The Rockville - Toronto, ON

18 - Bulldog Event Center - Winnipeg, MB

19 - The Roxy - Saskatoon, SK

20 - Boom Box Farms - Red Deer, AB

21 - Shakers Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB

22 - The Palamino Smokehouse - Calgary, AB

27 - The Effie Arts Collective - Kamloops, BC

28 - Venue TBA - Vancouver, BC

