GoFundMe Launched To Cover Medical Expenses For Former SKID ROW Vocalist JOHNNY SOLINGER Hospitalized With Liver Failure

Johnny Solinger - who sang lead vocals for Skid Row from 1999 to 2015, appearing on the Thickskin and Revolutions Per Minute albums, as well as the United World Rebellion and Rise Of The Damnation Army EPs - is suffering from liver failure.

Solinger's friend Brian Lawrence has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the medical bills incurred as a result of Johnny's condition:

"Hi, my name is Brian. I am hoping to raise funds for Johnny Solinger, former singer for the band Skid Row. Johnny has recently been diagnosed with liver failure and is currently being treated. As y'all know, most musicians don't carry health insurance, which unfortunately has a direct effect on the quality of treatment you receive from hospitals and health care providers. I've known Johnny for 20 years and he deserves our help. Please give what you can because every little bit helps. And I would be very grateful if you would pass it on. Let's help Johnny!!"

No amount is too small as every little bit helps. If they can, fans are encouraged to donate at this location.

On May 8, 2021, Johnny Solinger issued the following statement via his official Facebook page:

"It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.

I am currently under at least seven different medications and I need to have my abdomen drained off fluid that gets accumulated every couple of days. I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well.

At the moment, I am looking into putting together some sort of fundraiser to help with the medical bills and with the palliative care I will need in the coming months. I am kindly asking those of you who could help put this together to step forward. I would not be asking you all this if I didn’t really need the help, but sadly this is where I’m at.

I appreciate and want you all to keep me in your thoughts and send me all the healing vibes you can, but I get exhausted easily so I will ask you to please not call or text unless absolutely necessary. But please, if you can help in this difficult time, I will wholeheartedly appreciate it.

Love you all. I will post a link where you can donate very soon but I wanted to update you on my condition."

Cooking With Johnny from 2013:

Fan-filmed video of Skid Row with Johnny Solinger performing "Monkey Business", "18 And Life" and "I Remember You" live on Fremont Street in Las Vegas in 2012: