GOJIRA Announce European Tour For Early 2022 With Special Guests ALIEN WEAPONRY And EMPLOYED TO SERVE
July 1, 2021, an hour ago
Gojira have announced their return to Europe with an extensive tour January - March 2022. The new dates, which will be split into two legs, feature special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. The first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on February 20 and wrapping in the UK on March 14.
Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10 AM, BST (11 AM, CET) on Monday, July 5. Look out for earlier pre-sales from Friday - in the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10 AM, BST on Saturday and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10 AM, BST Sunday.
For all tickets and more information on Gojira’s live schedule head here.
Tour dates:
January
17 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture
19 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
27 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
February
2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
4 - Munich, Germany - Neue Theaterfabrik
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
8 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
9 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
24 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinhalle 2
26 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
March
1 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - London, England - Alexandra Palace
5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
6 - Newcastle, England - City Hall
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy
10 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
11 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
13 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
14 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)