GOJIRA Announce European Tour For Early 2022 With Special Guests ALIEN WEAPONRY And EMPLOYED TO SERVE

Gojira have announced their return to Europe with an extensive tour January - March 2022. The new dates, which will be split into two legs, feature special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. The first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on February 20 and wrapping in the UK on March 14.

Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10 AM, BST (11 AM, CET) on Monday, July 5. Look out for earlier pre-sales from Friday - in the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10 AM, BST on Saturday and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10 AM, BST Sunday.

For all tickets and more information on Gojira’s live schedule head here.

Tour dates:

January

17 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture

19 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

27 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

February

2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

4 - Munich, Germany - Neue Theaterfabrik

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

9 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinhalle 2

26 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

March

1 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - London, England - Alexandra Palace

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Newcastle, England - City Hall

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

10 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

11 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

13 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)