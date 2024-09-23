GOJIRA Announce French Tour 2025; Video Trailer

French heavy metal band, Gojira, have announced a string of dates in their home country for 2025.

Says Gojira: "We are excited to finally announce a proper French Tour next year. 13 shows across the country, designed for an immersive and explosive experience! A new chapter in the band’s evolution. Join us for this unique celebration!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10 AM. Tickets and further details at gojira-music.com/tour.

Tour dates:

July

29 - Festival de Carcassonne - Carcassonne, France

November

27 - ReimsArena - Reims, France

28 - Zénith de Lille - Lille, France

30 - Bercy Accor Arena - Paris, France

December

1 - Zénith de Rouen - Rouen, France

2 - Zenith Nantes Metropole - Saint-herblain, France

4 - Zénith de Toulouse - Toulouse, France

5 - Zénith de Clermont-Ferrand - Clermont-ferrand, France

6 - Dome marseille - Marseille, France

8 - Palais Nikaïa - Nice, France

9 - Arkéa Arena - Bordeaux, France

10 - LDLC Arena - Lyon, France

12 - Zenith of Strasbourg - Strasbourg, France

Gojira made history as the first metal band to ever perform at the Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on July 26. Working alongside composer Victor le Manse, the quartet injected their signature heavy riffs and punishing rhythms into the French Revolution-era song “Ah! Ça Ira”. Joined by French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti and nearly 300 classical musicians, Gojira performed from the windows of Paris’ iconic Concierge amidst a grand spectacle of pyrotechnics. The performance made international headlines and was widely regarded as one of the most talked about moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The official audio of "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira)" is now available on streaming services. Stream/download the song here.