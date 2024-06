GOJIRA Drummer MARIO DUPLANTIER To Sit In With The 8G Band On NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers Next Week

Gojira drummer, Mario Duplantier, is set to join The 8G Band on NBC’s late night talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Says Gojira, "Mario will soon be sitting in on drums with The 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night w/ Seth Meyers! Make sure to watch him shred during the week of 6/17- 6/20."

Last month, Duplantier shared the video below, titled Drum Solo 2024 "Meteor":

Gojira, as well as Spiritbox, will be special guests on Korn's 2024 run of shows across North America. The 25-date Live Nation produced tour begins September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

* Festival Performance

^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

> Not a Live Nation Date