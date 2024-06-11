GOJIRA Drummer MARIO DUPLANTIER To Sit In With The 8G Band On NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers Next Week
June 11, 2024, 24 minutes ago
Gojira drummer, Mario Duplantier, is set to join The 8G Band on NBC’s late night talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Says Gojira, "Mario will soon be sitting in on drums with The 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night w/ Seth Meyers! Make sure to watch him shred during the week of 6/17- 6/20."
Last month, Duplantier shared the video below, titled Drum Solo 2024 "Meteor":
Gojira, as well as Spiritbox, will be special guests on Korn's 2024 run of shows across North America. The 25-date Live Nation produced tour begins September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.
Tour dates:
September
12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
October
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)
6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
* Festival Performance
^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended
> Not a Live Nation Date