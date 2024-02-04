GOJIRA Frontman JOE DUPLANTIER Featured In "Born For One Thing" Playthrough Using Archetype: Gojira X Plug-In Software (Video)

February 4, 2024, an hour ago

In the clip below, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier plays through "Born For One Thing" from the band's 2021 album, Fortitude, using the Archetype: Gojira X plug-in software from Neural DSP.

Get a 14-day free trial of Archetype: Gojira X at this location.

Duplantier sat down with Finland's Chaoszine prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th, 2023 to discuss his story as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

The interview is audio only.



