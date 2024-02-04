GOJIRA Frontman JOE DUPLANTIER Featured In "Born For One Thing" Playthrough Using Archetype: Gojira X Plug-In Software (Video)

In the clip below, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier plays through "Born For One Thing" from the band's 2021 album, Fortitude, using the Archetype: Gojira X plug-in software from Neural DSP.

Duplantier sat down with Finland's Chaoszine prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th, 2023 to discuss his story as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

The interview is audio only.