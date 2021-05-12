GOJIRA Make Global Chart Impact With Fortitude Album

Gojira have made a stunning global chart impact with their new album, Fortitude. The French band’s new studio album entered Billboard’s Top Albums chart at #1 this week, while also claiming the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums, Current Rock Albums, and Current Hard Music Albums tallies. The release also marked a career high debut on the Billboard 200 for Gojira, arriving this week at #12, with several career high chart positions and Top 10 debuts in countries around the globe including: France (#2), United Kingdom (#6), Australia (#3), Germany (#8), Belgium (#2), Netherlands (#4), Denmark (#3), Portugal (#4), Finland (#2), and Norway (#10).

Fortitude is available on all streaming platforms with physical copies available widely in store, online, and at gojira-music.com.

Recorded and produced by Joe Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio - Gojira’s Ridgewood, Queens, headquarters – and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine), Fortitude is Gojira’s first album in five years and the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy nominated LP Magma

Fortitude tracklisting:

“Born For One Thing”

“Amazonia”

“Another World”

“Hold On”

“New Found”

“Fortitude”

“The Chant”

“Sphinx”

“Into The Storm”

“The Trails”

“Grind”

“The Chant” video:

“Amazonia” video:

"Born For One Thing" video:

Gojira have announced details of a fall US headline tour. The new dates, which will feature special guests Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, are set to kick of October 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union and continue through a performance at Cleveland, Ohio’s The Agora on October 29. Tickets for the tour are on sale now

The new headline dates will follow Gojira’s summer run supporting Deftones which gets underway August 12 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN and includes two Gojira only headline dates on September 3 in Chattanooga, TN and September 20 in Boise, ID. For tickets and for more information on Gojira’s live schedule visit gojira-music.com.

(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)