GOJIRA Release Official Single / Video "Amazonia"; Proceeds To Benefit The Articulation Of Indigenous Peoples Of Brazil Organization

Gojira recently announced details of their long-awaited new album, Fortitude, which will be released April 30 via Roadrunner Records. Today, the band has released "Amazonia", the album's second track. Check out the official video below.

Proceeds from "Amazonia" will benefit the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have suffered immensely - victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence, and harassment.

Available in multiple formats for pre-order, Fortitude stands out as Gojira’s first album in five years and the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy nominated LP, Magma.

As if shedding skin and baring armour in its place, “Born For One Thing” represents a natural evolution for the acclaimed French band: hyper-focused but unhinged, confrontational and yet compassionate. “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier says of the song’s anti-consumerist message, which was partially inspired by the Tibetan and Thai philosophers he read in his youth back in France. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

Recorded and Produced by Joe Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio - Gojira’s Ridgewood, Queens, headquarters – and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine), Fortitude is a collection of songs urging humanity to imagine a new world—and then make it happen. The band initially laid the foundation for Fortitude last year with the surprise release of the 2020 single “Another World.” Fortitude continues Gojira’s career-long tradition of harnessing their music as a vehicle for environmental activism with songs like “Amazonia” and “The Chant” not only surveying critical cases, but also catalysing listeners to take action.

On 2016’s Magma, Gojira found strength - and crossover success- through a singular commitment to self-reflection. The intensely personal record, penned in memory of the Duplantier brothers' late mother, was a painful significant turning point for the French group. The album earned the band two Grammy nominations - ‘Best Metal Performance’ and ‘Best Rock Album,’ and upon release, Magma took the #1 spot on Billboard's ‘Hard Rock Albums’ chart, a first for a French band.

Fortitude tracklisting:

“Born For One Thing”

“Amazonia”

“Another World”

“Hold On”

“New Found”

“Fortitude”

“The Chant”

“Sphinx”

“Into The Storm”

“The Trails”

“Grind”

"Born For One Thing" video: