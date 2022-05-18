GOJIRA's CHRISTIAN ANDREU Leaves Tour "To Be Present With His First Newborn Child"; KLONE Guitarist Steps In

Gojira have announced that guitarist Christian Andreu has left the band's North American tour, and is being temporarily replaced by Klone's Aldrick Guadagnino.

The band shared the following message: "Christian returned home to be present with his first newborn child and so Aldrick Guadagnino of KLONE stepped up to the plate and killed it! He will be with us until the end of this tour. Somehow we managed to find a French man that shreds the guitar and looks exactly like Christian!!! 😱 #gojira #klone #deftones #vowws #washington Also… massive shout out to our buddies of @vowwsband that couldn’t make it today. Come back soon!!! Photos by @easterxdaily."



(Top photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)