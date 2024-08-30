GOJIRA's "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira)" From 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony Available On Streaming Services

The official audio of Gojira's performance of "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira)" from the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, featuring composer Victor le Masne and opera singer Marina Viotti, is now available on streaming services. Stream/download the song here.

Gojira made history as the first metal band to ever perform at the Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on July 26. Working alongside composer Victor le Manse, the quartet injected their signature heavy riffs and punishing rhythms into the French Revolution-era song “Ah! Ça Ira”. Joined by French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti and nearly 300 classical musicians, Gojira performed from the windows of Paris’ iconic Concierge amidst a grand spectacle of pyrotechnics. The performance made international headlines and was widely regarded as one of the most talked about moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics.