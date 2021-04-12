GOJIRA Share Lyric Video For New Single "Into The Storm"; Fundraising Surpasses $120,000 For APIB

Gojira have unleashed a new track, titled “Into The Storm”. It stands out as the fourth song shared from their widely anticipated new album, Fortitude, which will be released April 30 via Roadrunner Records. “Into The Storm” is available today on all streaming platforms and is accompanied by a lyric video streaming below.

Vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier elaborated on “Into The Storm” remarking, “This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!”

“Into The Storm” arrives in the wake of the band’s recent single “Amazonia” which takes aim at the crisis impacting the Amazon and its indigenous communities. A lush ripper interwoven with indigenous folk instruments and groove-metal rhythms, the soundscapes skew verdant, but the themes prove anything but idyllic. Joe Duplantier surveys the endangered rainforest, concluding: "The greatest miracle / Is burning to the ground.”

Alongside “Amazonia”, the band launched a fundraising initiative to benefit the indigenous owned NGO The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have suffered immensely - victims of land loss, forced labour, and poverty. “We don't want to just release a song called ‘Amazonia’ - we want to do something on top of that,” Duplantier explains. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

Working with the social good-focused digital platform Propeller, Gojira are curating a month-long charitable campaign featuring an auction of one-of-a-kind items from the band and their friends, as well as a raffle were fans can donate to be entered for a chance to win a hand customized signature Joe Duplantier guitar. Having already raised over $120,000 to date, each week new pieces of memorabilia are added to the auction with recent items including: a snare drum from The Deftones’ Abe Cunningham used in the recording of the band’s debut album Adrenaline, a painting from Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, an autographed bass used by Justin Chancellor from Tool, a signed book from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and more.

To see the current auction listings, visit propeller.la/gojira. Furthermore, Gojira have also launched a limited-edition art print to benefit the APIB, which is available here.

Available in multiple formats for pre-order, Fortitude stands out as Gojira’s first album in five years and the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy nominated LP, Magma.

Recorded and Produced by Joe Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio - Gojira’s Ridgewood, Queens, headquarters – and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine), Fortitude is a collection of songs urging humanity to imagine a new world—and then make it happen. The band initially laid the foundation for Fortitude last year with the surprise release of the 2020 single “Another World.” Fortitude continues Gojira’s career-long tradition of harnessing their music as a vehicle for environmental activism with songs like “Amazonia” and “The Chant” not only surveying critical cases, but also catalysing listeners to take action.

On 2016’s Magma, Gojira found strength - and crossover success- through a singular commitment to self-reflection. The intensely personal record, penned in memory of the Duplantier brothers' late mother, was a painful significant turning point for the French group. The album earned the band two Grammy nominations - ‘Best Metal Performance’ and ‘Best Rock Album,’ and upon release, Magma took the #1 spot on Billboard's ‘Hard Rock Albums’ chart, a first for a French band.

Fortitude tracklisting:

“Born For One Thing”

“Amazonia”

“Another World”

“Hold On”

“New Found”

“Fortitude”

“The Chant”

“Sphinx”

“Into The Storm”

“The Trails”

“Grind”

“Amazonia” video:

"Born For One Thing" video:

(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)