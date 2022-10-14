GOJIRA Share New Single "Our Time Is Now"; Audio Streaming

Gojira have shared a new single, "Our Time Is Now”, which is available today on all streaming platforms. Originally announced as part of EA Sports’ NHL 23 soundtrack, “Our Time Is Now” is a call to action in our most dire hour.

Gojira’s Joe Duplantier elaborated on the intentions of the new single: “This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world,” urging “show that you are part of a change! If you care about something meaningful to you and your community. If you are standing for a cause, if you show compassion and solidarity for the ones whose rights are taken away, if you’re in a war defending your inherent rights or fighting against deforestation, if you’re standing for animal rights, human rights, you are the lightning bolt, the spark that will shape our world. Your time is now! Our time is now!”

In solidarity with the women of the Iranian uprising, Duplantier added, “Rest In Peace young Masha Amini. She was killed in Teheran for not wearing her hijab ‘properly’ by the ‘morality police’ and Rest In Peace all victims of brutalities during the protests that followed her death. We support the women of Iran in their fight, for taking a stand against oppression!”

“Our Time Is Now” marks the first new music from Gojira since the release of their 2021 studio album Fortitude, which garnered a Grammy nomination for the single “Amazonia” in the “Best Metal Performance” category. Originally recorded during the album sessions, “Our Time Is Now” evolved into a deeply affecting and vital song for the band who decided it should receive its own standalone release.

Next month, Gojira will head to Japan for a pair of headline dates in Osaka (24/11) and Tokyo (25/11) followed by a string of December festival dates in Australia. 2023 brings Gojira's eagerly-awaited return to Europe.