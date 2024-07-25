GOJIRA To Perform At Opening Ceremonies For Paris 2024 Olympics

With France hosting the 2024 Olympics, one of the country's greatest metal bands, Gojira, will actually be part of the opening ceremony festivities, taking place on Friday (July 26), reports Loudwire.

Local paper Le Parisien (via Time Out) shared some of the performers for tomorrow's opening ceremonies, with Gojira joining Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura among those who will be featured. The band is reportedly part of a collaborative performance, teaming up with opera singer Marina Viotti during their time in the Olympic spotlight.

For further details, head to Loudwire.