GOLDEN EARRING Live From Rockpalast Classic Rock Night 2007; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
August 18, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Legendary Dutch rock band, Golden Earring, performed at the Rockpalast Classic Rock Night on June 10, 2007 at Palladium in Cologne, Germany. Rockpalast has posted pro-shot footage of the band's full performance, which can be seen below.
Setlist:
"Skyscraper Hell Of A Town"
"When The Levy Breaks"
"Twilight Zone"
"Long Blond Animal"
"Going To The Run"
"She Flies On Strange Wings"
"Gambler's Blues"
"Radar Love"
"Back Home"
"Holy Holy Life"