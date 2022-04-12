GONE IN APRIL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Announced As Direct Support For INFECTED RAIN’s North American Tour

In just under a month, Canadian symphonic death metal band Gone in April will join Infected Rain as direct support for their 2022 North American tour.

About the upcoming tour, Gone In April’s drummer Yanic Bercier says: “We are excited to finally get back on the road and to share the stage with powerful act Infected Rain! Like many, we’ve taken advantage of the downtime to work on new material and have started the recording of our 4th album. Before we head back to the studio, we welcome the chance to hit the stage and see new and familiar faces! Looking forward to seeing you on the road!”

Dates:

May

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11 - Las Vegas NV - The Divebar

13 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

14 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North

15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

18 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

19 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

20 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

21 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

25 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!

27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

28 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

29 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

31 - Orlando, FL - Haven

June

1 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

2 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

5 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

9 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick