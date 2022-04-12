GONE IN APRIL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Announced As Direct Support For INFECTED RAIN’s North American Tour
April 12, 2022, 2 hours ago
In just under a month, Canadian symphonic death metal band Gone in April will join Infected Rain as direct support for their 2022 North American tour.
About the upcoming tour, Gone In April’s drummer Yanic Bercier says: “We are excited to finally get back on the road and to share the stage with powerful act Infected Rain! Like many, we’ve taken advantage of the downtime to work on new material and have started the recording of our 4th album. Before we head back to the studio, we welcome the chance to hit the stage and see new and familiar faces! Looking forward to seeing you on the road!”
Dates:
May
10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
11 - Las Vegas NV - The Divebar
13 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
14 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North
15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
18 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
19 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
20 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
21 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
25 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!
27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
28 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
29 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
31 - Orlando, FL - Haven
June
1 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
2 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar
4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
5 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds
8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
9 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick