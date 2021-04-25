GONE IN APRIL Featuring TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Premiere "Haven" Video

Gone In April, the symphonic melodic death metallers featuirng Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio, have premiered their new official video for "Haven".

"Before recording our album Shards Of Light," says singer-violinist Julie Bélanger Roy, "we scouted many locations for our music videos. We wrote the lyrics of some of our songs specifically with the chosen locations in mind, framing our stories around these environments. We heard about the Great Saltpetre Cave from a friend whose father used to offer oil lamp guided tours of the cave. After a warm welcome from the members of the preserve who kindly allowed us to film in the cave, we were absolutely amazed by the monumental size of the main room, a stunning 165' long x 65' wide x 50' high, enough to comfortably sit 1500 people."

"A few spins of the imagination, and we write a song about a fast-spreading virus, the need for a safe haven for a large body of people while they wait for the virus to die off, a few years spent underground, and a new world when everybody emerges from the cave. Little did we know what was coming our way when we recorded this song. As we finally start to see the end of this worldwide crisis, we feel that the time has come to release Haven, and hopefully find our version of a new world."

"Haven" is taken from Gone In April's latest album, Shards Of Light, released in September 2019. The video was filmed and edited by Norwegian artist Thomas Mortveit.

Tracklisting:

"Empire Of Loss"

"If You Join Me"

"Power To Heal"

"A Torch In The Night"

"Une Route Nouvelle"

"Reign"

"Haven"

"A Race With Time"

"Paix"

"Soldiers Of The Dawn"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Unity"

"Epilogue"

