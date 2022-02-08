GOODBYE JUNE Release Music Video For New Single "Three Chords"

Goodbye June have released a video for "Three Chords", the new single from the band's third full-length album, See Where The Night Goes, out February 18 via Earache Records. Watch the video below.

From the ear-catching riffs of album opener “Step Aside” to the anthemic outro of “Black,” Goodbye June showcase their southern rock roots. Tracks like “See Where The Night Goes,” “Stand And Deliver” and “Baby I’m Back” pay homage to their influences while infusing their own unique style to each song.

See Where The Night Goes is available for pre-order in various CD and vinyl configurations here.

See Where The Night Goes tracklisting:

"Step Aside"

"See Where The Night Goes"

"Breathe And Attack"

"Take A Ride"

"What I Need"

"Stand And Deliver"

"Baby, I’m Back"

"Everlasting Love"

"Nothing"

"Three Chords"

"Black"

"Three Chords" video:

“Step Aside” (Director’s Cut) video:

Fusing hard rock licks with deep South blues and gospel swing, the three cousins - Landon Milbourn [vocals], Brandon Qualkenbush [rhythm guitar, backing vocals] and Tyler Baker [lead guitar] - are fuelled by their desire to craft timeless, catchy and anthemic rock songs. The band formed after the death of Tyler’s brother in June (hence the band name), vowing to honour his memory with their soulful and life-affirming sound.

(Photo - Rachel Deeb)