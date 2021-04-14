GOREGÄNG Feat. VENOM INC, THE ABSENCE Members Cover WHITE ZOMBIE’s “Electric Heat, Part 1 (The Agony)”; Video

Florida death metal duo Goregäng have released the second single from their upcoming EP Long Live The Grime. The group have also release a music video for the song, a cover of the White Zombie classic “Electric Head, Part 1 (The Agony)”.

The duo, comprised of Jeramie Kling (Inhuman Condition, Venom Inc, The Absence) and Taylor Nordberg (Inhuman Condition, The Absence) will self-release the Long Live The Grime EP on their own Listenable Insanity Records on April 30. The album will be released digitally via Blood Blast Distribution, and the group has printed digipak CDs as well as a limited edition CD box set. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Nordberg said: “I don’t think there was a whole lot of planning went into the cover. Most of our ideas come to life really quick. I think I had a passing idea that it would be cool to cover with this band, then I think I just pumped the music out and surprised Jeramie, then the next day we just had a blast coming up with all the sound effects and noises for the song, and laying down the vocals. We wanted to do a super ‘90s style video for the song as well, just something fun, and I think we nailed it. Old horror movies, dancers, aviator sunglasses…classic Zombie!”

The video was directed and edited by Deidra Kling in Spring Hill, Florida. Long Live The Grime was written and recorded by Kling/Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions, where it was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg.

Tracklisting:

“Born. Slave. Death”

“Pernicious Thief”

“Long Live The Grime”

“Farm The Mother”

“Electric Head Part 1 (The Agony)” (White Zombie cover)

“A Cavity In Reality – Intro” (Live)

“False Flags” (Live)

“Plague Of Hammers” (Live)

“Cathedral Of Chemicals” (Live)

"Electric Head Part 1 (The Agony)" video: