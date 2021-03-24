GOREGÄNG Feat. VENOM INC, THE ABSENCE Members Signs With Blood Blast Distribution; Announces Long Live The Grime EP

Florida death-metal band Goregäng have signed a digital licensing deal with Blood Blast Distribution. The duo, comprised of Jeramie Kling (Inhuman Condition, Venom Inc, The Absence) on vocals and guitar, and Taylor Nordberg (Inhuman Condition, The Absence) on drums, guitars and bass, combine the disgusting guitar tone and crusty nature of Swedish death metal of the late 80s/early 90s with their hometown heroes of the Florida death metal scene.

Goregäng have also announced their newest album, Long Live The Grime, which will be released digitally on Blood Blast Distribution and on CD and CD boxset on Kling and Nordberg’s Listenable Insanity Records on April 30, 2021.

Nordberg said “We are very excited about this next step in Goregäng’s story. We started this band with a goal to do everything in-house, to do it all ourselves. We ended up having the first full-length put out on Transcending Obscurity Records, which was a great release and we were stoked to be a part of their label, but we are excited to get back to doing it in-house. We’ve come up with a pretty cool release for this EP, including a limited edition box set available with all sorts of goodies in it. We have tons of new music coming out soon, but for this EP it’s four new songs, a White Zombie cover, and four live tunes. Long Live The Grime!”

Tracklisting:

“Born. Slave. Death”

“Pernicious Thief”

“Long Live The Grime”

“Farm The Mother”

“Electric Head Part 1 (The Agony)” (White Zombie cover)

“A Cavity In Reality – Intro” (Live)

“False Flags” (Live)

“Plague Of Hammers” (Live)

“Cathedral Of Chemicals” (Live)