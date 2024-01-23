GORGOROTH Replace AT THE GATES As New Headliner For Inferno Metal Festival Norway 2024

Inferno Metal Festival announces that Gorgoroth has been added to the lineup. The band will now be headlining the Friday date of the festival in place of At The Gates, who will no longer be performing. Inferno will take place from March 28-3 across several venues in Oslo, Norway.

Those who have purchased tickets for Friday, March 29, can request a refund. The refund period will be until February 15, 2024. Festival passes or tickets for other days are not refundable.

If you wish to request a refund, this must be done through your Ticketmaster account:

• Log in to your account at www.ticketmaster.no

• Select the order you want to refund

• Click on ‘Need help with this order?’ and follow the further instructions for a refund.

Note: Service fees and additional sales are non-refundable.

The iconic festival has revealed a mixture of classic bands as well as some vital and exciting new-comers.

The current and final lineup is now as follows: Dimmu Borgir, Taake, Gorgoroth, Kampfar, Candlemass, Borknagar, Sólstafir, Finntroll, Me and That Man, Carpathian Forest, Cattle Decapitation, Cynic, Nordjevel, Orbit Culture, Winterfylleth, Keep of Kalessin, Vltimas, Arthur Brown, Misþyrming, Saor, Mantar, Koldbrann, Konvent, Khold, Crypta, Signs of the Swarm,, Bell Witch, Extermination Dismemberment, Dödsrit, Madder Mortem, Dwaal, Void Ov Voices, Jo Quail, Orm, Phantom Fire, Tilintetgjort, Umbra Conscientia, In Twilight’s Embrace, 200 Stab Wounds, Automaton, Befouled, Vorga, Zustand Null, Shaving the Werewolf, Forcefed Horsehead, Tusmørke, Visegard, Imbalance, Nakkeknaekker, Celestial Scourge, Deception,, Vomit Forth, Horrifier, H.P. Doomcraft, Inchoation, Blodkvalt, Selvforakt, Terminal, Deathbarrel.

Single day tickets and passes are now available here.