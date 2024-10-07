GORGUTS, AGALLOCH, DEMOLITION HAMMER, DECEASED, HIRAX And Others Confirmed For Northwest Terror Fest 2025

The Pacific Northwest's only destination extreme metal festival, Northwest Terror Fest, returns to Seattle from Thursday, May 8 through Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Neumos & Barboza.

Lineup: Agalloch*, Brainoil*, Coke Bust*, Crossspitter*, Dark Meditation, Deceased, Dreadnought, Glacial Tomb, Gorguts*, Demolition Hammer*, Hirax*, John Haughm (solo performance), The Keening, Many Blessings, Persekutor, Sonja*, Terrorizer L.A. (performing World Downfall), Vermin Womb*, Vicious Blade, Weald & Woe, Witching, Xoth.

* indicates a WA/OR exclusive performance

Twelve more bands, including an additional headliner and more exclusive performances, will be announced later this year.

For tickets, head here. Three-day GA tickets will be available at the above link on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 AM, PST. Early bird tickets on sale now for subscribers to the festival newsletter only.