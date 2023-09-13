GORY BLISTER Debut "Push Out The Venom" Lyric Video; Reborn From Hatred Album Out Now

Technical death metal veterans, Gory Blister, released their seventh full-length album, Reborn From Hatred, via Eclipse Records on September 8, and today, the band drop a new lyric video for the song, "Push Out The Venom".

The album was mixed by Ricardo Borges (Sepultura, Kreator, Carcass), and mastered by Peter Brussee (Steve Vai, Yingwie Malmsteen, Michael Bolton). "Push Out The Venom" is the third music video taken from the new album, and it was directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo.

“'Push Out The Venom' is about rejecting negativity in the world, and healing from trauma” says lead vocalist John St. John. “The only way to find freedom from this negativity is by purging emotional toxins and embracing positivity. I think everyone needs to free themselves from negative influences and past traumas that have darkened their mind and soul. The message of this song invites listeners to expel emotional toxicities and encouraging them to wake up from their nightmare, embrace freedom and release their deepest fears.”

The brutally-technical full-length release, Reborn From Hatred, contains eleven masterful songs, with artwork by Augusto Peixoto of Iron Doom Design. The music on the album screams for us to go hard, all the way, face-first into the den of our demons so we can wear their blood on our faces like war paint. The guitars on this record, while scorching, are patterned with such complexity, that there is a raucous intricacy to what is delivered as delicious and violent. The drum licks come in hurricanes of 4/4 and mixed meter time signatures, with the bass replacing our own pounding hearts. This is personal. Gory Blister are not just playing music, but providing our soundtrack as we walk through the fire. There’s a zombie in the funhouse, and we’re going in with baseball bats. There’s a rabid jackal loose in the gift shop, and we’re going in with a net. There’s a circus clown slaughtering people in the freak tent, and we’re going in with machetes, broadswords, and Mineral Mountain Battle Hatchets. The band never tells us to play nice, and like a muse inspires artists to create, Gory Blister shows us the way retool the darkness.

Order / save Reborn From Hatred here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes...

"Push Out The Venom"

"Relentless Fear"

"Profound Sedation"

"Unexpected Livings"

"This Blood Is Forever"

"Reborn From Hatred"

"Greedy Existence"

"Signs From Beyond"

"Generation Ship"

"...To Flames"

"Relentless Fear" video:

"Greedy Existence" video:

Gory Blister lineup:

Raff Sangiorgio (guitar/bass/synths)

Gianluca D'Andria (drums)

John St John (vocals)

(Photo - Maurizio Brioschi)