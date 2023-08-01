GORY BLISTER Explore Soul-Soaking Hopeless Fear On "Relentless Fear" Single; Music Video Streaming

Technical death metal veterans, Gory Blister, have premiered a new music video for their new single, "Relentless Fear". This is the second single and video from their upcoming seventh full-length album, Reborn From Hatred, which will be released on September 8 via Eclipse Records.

The album was produced by Raff Sangiorgio and Gianluca D'andria, mixed by Ricardo Borges (Sepultura, Kreator, Carcass), and mastered by Peter Brussee (Steve Vai, Yingwie Malmsteen, Michael Bolton), and the music video was directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo.

"Embark on a mesmerizing odyssey through the depths of creativity as we unveil the heart and soul of our artistic process. Feel the magic of our music as it takes flight, intertwining emotions, melodies, and the cherished connections with our band and loved ones," says lead guitarist Raff Sangiorgio.

The brutally-technical full-length release, Reborn From Hatred, contains eleven masterful songs, with artwork by Augusto Peixoto of Iron Doom Design. The music on the album screams for us to go hard, all the way, face-first into the den of our demons so we can wear their blood on our faces like war paint. The guitars on this record, while scorching, are patterned with such complexity, that there is a raucous intricacy to what is delivered as delicious and violent. The drum licks come in hurricanes of 4/4 and mixed meter time signatures, with the bass replacing our own pounding hearts. This is personal. Gory Blister are not just playing music, but providing our soundtrack as we walk through the fire. There’s a zombie in the funhouse, and we’re going in with baseball bats. There’s a rabid jackal loose in the gift shop, and we’re going in with a net. There’s a circus clown slaughtering people in the freak tent, and we’re going in with machetes, broadswords, and Mineral Mountain Battle Hatchets. The band never tells us to play nice, and like a muse inspires artists to create, Gory Blister shows us the way retool the darkness.

Pre-order / pre-save Reborn From Hatred here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes...

"Push Out The Venom"

"Relentless Fear"

"Profound Sedation"

"Unexpected Livings"

"This Blood Is Forever"

"Reborn From Hatred"

"Greedy Existence"

"Signs From Beyond"

"Generation Ship"

"...To Flames"

"Greedy Existence" video:

Gory Blister lineup:

Raff Sangiorgio (guitar/bass/synths)

Gianluca D'Andria (drums)

John St John (vocals)

(Photo - Maurizio Brioschi)