GORY BLISTER Film Their First Live Show After Restrictions Due To The Pandemic; Video

Following pandemic restrictions, Italian death metallers, Gory Blister, recently played their first gig in two years, which saw the live debut of new drummer, Gianluca D'Andria, who replaced drummer and original band member Joe Laviola, who left the band permanently in July 2020.

The concert took place at Centrale Rock Pub in Como on April 2, and the band filmed some songs. Watch the band perform "Shining Hades", from the album Graveyard Of Angels, below.

Raff Sangiorgio (guitar) states: "It was great and exciting! Lot of people came to see the show, and seeing from the stage their reaction during our live performance. It looks like they all had a blast. The pandemic restrictions were very strong in Italy, but slowly things are coming to normal or "new" normal let's say! We usually try to shoot our live shows with the means at our disposal, we did it this time too, so we decided to share on the Net a clip of this show."

Gory Blister are now completing work on their new album, and are preparing their next gigs. Stay tuned.