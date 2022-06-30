GORY BLISTER Release New Single "Unexpected Livings"; Lyric Video

After the 2018 release of their latest album, 1991.Bloodstained, and after overcoming a 2-year pandemic of Covid-19, Gory Blister return in 2022 with new music and new energy.

The band's new single, "Unexpected Livings", is an appetizer for new material that will be part of the new album the band is working on, which will be released in 2023.

"Unexpected Livings" is about the last human survivors approaching the promised planet… very similar to what once was Earth, now destroyed. Believed uninhabited, the planet is alive. This time humans are the invaders. The locals perceive them as hostile and want to exterminate the intruders.

"Unexpected Livings" is available for streaming on all known streaming platforms - Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Pandora etc. Watch a lyric video below: