GORY BLISTER Release "No Shadow" Live Video

Technical death metal band, Gory Blister, have released a live video for their song, "No Shadow", accompanied by the original audio.

Originally part of the tracklisting of the album 1991_Bloodstained, "No Shadow" is one of the band's highlights, extracted from the live setlist performed by Gory Blister during the recent show in Florence, as part of the Firenze Metal event, held at the Viper Theater in Florence.

Guitarist Raff Sangiorgio enthusiastically comments: "It was an electrifying experience! In addition to the excellent organization by the Firenze Metal team, we were impressed by the enthusiasm of such a young audience who attended our show. It's a shift in trend that testifies to the passing of the torch to the new generation, which seems to appreciate and enjoy Extreme Metal sounds, new to them... The video itself is a testament to this phenomenon."

Gory Blister continues their live activities with enthusiasm to promote their recent album, Reborn From Hatred, released on September 8, 2023, via Eclipse Records. The band will soon announce new live dates and the release of a new music video.