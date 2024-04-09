GORY BLISTER Release “Profound Sedation” Music Video

Technical death metal veterans Gory Blister have unleashed their latest masterpiece of death metal… a new music video for their song “Profound Sedation”, a standout track from their monumental album Reborn From Hatred which was released via Eclipse Records in the fall of 2023.

The brutal new video was directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo and contains footage recorded live during their performance at the Firenze Metal Fest in Florence, Italy.

“This isn't just another video for us” says lead vocalist John St. John. “It’s a cinematic odyssey into the depths of darkness, capturing the raw energy of our live performance that will leave you captivated. Movidel Productions captured this performance amidst the fiery atmosphere of the Firenze Metal Fest at Viper Theater in Florence. As evidenced in the video, the fervent enthusiasm of the fans was palpable.”