GORY BLISTER Release "Reborn From Hatred" Live Video

Technical death metal band, Gory Blister, released their new seventh full-length album, Reborn From Hatred, via Eclipse Records on September 8, and today, the band share a new live video for the song, "Reborn From Hatred", shot last October 7 at the Slaughter Club in Milan.

This live show was the band's first with new bassist Fulvio Manganini, coming from the symphonic death metal band, Nefastis, and bassist in Maiden Heaven (Iron Maiden tribute).

Guitarist Raff Sangiorgio exclaims, “It was an electrifying experience!” as he reflects on the recent endeavour to promote Reborn From Hatred. “The night at the Slaughter club, alongside Extrema, was nothing short of thrilling. We successfully captivated the audience with our music, and their enthusiastic response was truly heartwarming. What added to the magic of the night was witnessing Fulvio's seamless integration into the band. Despite having played together for only three weeks, on stage, it felt like we had been a cohesive unit for an eternity."

The new album was mixed by Ricardo Borges (Sepultura, Kreator, Carcass), and mastered by Peter Brussee (Steve Vai, Yingwie Malmsteen, Michael Bolton).

The brutally-technical full-length release contains eleven masterful songs, with artwork by Augusto Peixoto of Iron Doom Design.

Order / save Reborn From Hatred here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes...

"Push Out The Venom"

"Relentless Fear"

"Profound Sedation"

"Unexpected Livings"

"This Blood Is Forever"

"Reborn From Hatred"

"Greedy Existence"

"Signs From Beyond"

"Generation Ship"

"...To Flames"

"Push Out The Venom" lyric video:

"Relentless Fear" video:

"Greedy Existence" video: