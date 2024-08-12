GOST Prepares To Launch Prophecy Tour 2024

Slasherwave soloist, Gost, is preparing to assault the Western half of the US on the Prophecy Tour 2024.

Launching with Scorched Fest in Tucson on August 17th, the tour will run through Texas and up the West Coast into the Midwest, ending with sets at Crucialfest in Salt Lake City September 13 and Heavy Hell V open air fest in Indianapolis September 14. The journey precedes the band’s European tour with Health and Zetra this October. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Prophecy Tour 2024:

August

17 - Scorched Fest – Tucson, AZ

23 - Dark Summer Fest - Los Angeles, CA

31 - Andy's – Denton, TX

September

1 - Mohawk – Austin, TX

3 - Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

4 - The Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

5 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

8 - Cafe Colonial – Sacramento, CA

10 - Substation – Seattle, WA

11 - Dante's – Portland, OR

13 - Crucialfest - Salt Lake City, UT

14 - Heavy Hell V – Indianapolis, IN

Dates with Health, Zetra:

October

11 - Soulcrusher - Nijmegen, NL

12 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL

13 - Burgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE

15 - Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

16 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

17 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

18 - Opium - Dublin, IR

19 - O2 Academy 2 - Liverpool, UK

20 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

22 - La Machine De Moulin Rouge - Paris, FR

24 - Backstage Halle - Munchen, DE

25 - Szene - Vienna, AT

26 - A38 - Budapest, HU

27 - Fuchs2 - Prague, CZ

28 - Progesja - Warsaw, PL

29 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, DE

30 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE

Gost’s acclaimed Prophecy full-length, out now on Metal Blade Records, claimed multiple Billboard chart positions upon its first week of release, including #1 Electronic Albums, #14 Current Hard Rock Albums, #20 Top New Artist Albums, and more.

Gost exists in the dark crack between black metal and the most shadowy end of electronic music. Since the release of the Radio Macabre EP at the start of 2013, and the remorseless digital nightmare of their Skull debut album six months later, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and main-brain James Lollar has become an increasingly singular force in music. Far more aggressive and sinister than the synthwave he’s often grouped with, Gost is a harsh and unique digital nightmare that takes the listener right into the heart of the abyss.

Prophecy serves as Lollar’s most exhilarating and dangerous sounding work to date. It’s a record that perfectly reflects the horror and grim anxieties of a world beset with religious and political overreach, and progress, “being rolled back to the fucking 1950s.” Prophecy was recorded by Lollar alone in Texas during a burst of creativity at the end of 2022. Following the experimentation and more melodic touches of 2019’s Valediction, the record also acts as something of a return to older roots, to recapture the spirit of Gost.

From the industrial scrape of “Death In Bloom,” the doomy “Decadent Decay,” and the demonic pulse of “Golgotha,” Lollar welds together elements of pulsing synthwave, the otherworldly nastiness of black metal, and the pound and snarl of Ministry at their most unhinged to create a whole that sounds genuinely dangerous, somewhere between metal and a rave in Hell.

Prophecy is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Find ordering options here.

Prophecy tracklisting:

"Judgment"

"Prophecy"

"Death In Bloom"

"Deceiver"

"Obituary"

"Temple Of Tears"

"Decadent Decay"

"Widow Song"

"Golgotha"

"Digital Death"

"Shelter"

"Through The Water"

"Leviathan"

(Photo - Tracy Lollar)