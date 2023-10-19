GOST Signs To Metal Blade Records, Announces New Album For 2024

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce the signing of dark electronic artist, Gost, to a worldwide deal, which will see the first release for the label and sixth for the band, titled Prophecy, out in spring of 2024.

Gost had this to say about signing onto Metal Blade: "Signing with Metal Blade is surreal for me personally as a lifelong metal listener and musician. If you grew up listening to metal in the 80's and 90's like I did, Metal Blade's impact on metal is undeniable. There were my favourite bands and behind them was Metal Blade. Gost signing with Metal Blade feels predestined and born from Baal himself. All hail Berith and all hail Metal Blade."

Gost exist in the dark crack between black metal and the most shadowy end of electronic music. Since the release of the Radio Macabre EP at the start of 2013, and the remorseless digital nightmare of their Skull debut album six months later, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and main-brain James Lollar has become an increasingly singular force in music. Far more aggressive and sinister than the synthwave he's often grouped with, Gost is a harsh and unique digital nightmare that takes the listener right into the heart of the abyss.

More details on Prophecy including the first single, artwork, tracklisting, and pre-orders are coming this fall.

In the meantime, catch Gost live when he joins Katatonia on their upcoming tour across America with stops in Canada, which kicks off Thursday, November 9 in Boston, Mass. at The Sinclair and concludes in Orlando, FL on Saturday, December 9th at Level 13.

Here's what Gost had to say about hitting the road with Katatonia: "I've always enjoyed tours that mix genres and take chances. These types of support tours have become a sort of tradition for Gost and I look forward to hitting the road with Katatonia and bending some minds. Many thanks to the band for bringing us on for this one, should be one hell of a ride."