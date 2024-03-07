Goth / Doom Metallers INNER MISSING Release 10th Album, The Diary

Israeli-based gothic doom metal band, Inner Missing, is back with a new album, The Diary, released through Inverse Records today (March 7)th. Check out via digital platforms found here.



Vocalist / guitarist Sigmund comments:

"I always valued music above everything because for me it is a perfect means of expression, and, which is more important, exploration of any phenomenon imaginable. Every time I started to write a song I entered a quest with an unpredictable finale which could be (and often was) surprising and even disappointing. There were times to explore the inner cosmos, the realms of subconscious and the events that took place long before I was born – and now came the time to experience and explore the depths of homesickness, solitude and loss. The journey is still far from over, and even while being fired upon I continue to do the only thing I consider meaningful – creating music."





Tracklist:

"Premonitions"

"The Onset"

"Departure"

"Letters From The Past"

"Hiraeth"

"Null"